Karnataka government 'respectfully welcomes' court's decision granting bail to Darshan, says D K Shivakumar

In a relief to Darshan, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Karnataka High Court granted him interim bail on medical grounds for a period of six weeks, to undergo a spine surgery.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 09:01 IST

Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarDarshan Thoogudeepa

