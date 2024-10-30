Karnataka government 'respectfully welcomes' court's decision granting bail to Darshan, says D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>on Wednesday said the government "respectfully welcomes" the decision of the high court granting interim <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/renukaswamy-case-darshan-gets-6-weeks-interim-bail-on-medical-grounds-3254707">bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa </a>in a murder case.</p>.<p>"I will not question the verdict of the court. The government will respectfully welcome the decision of the court," he told reporters here in response to a question.</p>.Renukaswamy murder case: Shift actor Darshan's fellow accused back to Bengaluru jail, says Karnataka HC.<p>In a relief to Darshan, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Karnataka High Court granted him interim bail on medical grounds for a period of six weeks, to undergo a spine surgery.</p>.<p>The 47-year-old was arrested on June 11 and is lodged in Ballari prison. His friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are co-accused in the case.</p>.<p>Pavithra is lodged in Bengaluru prison, and others in various jails of the state; some of them have recently secured bail.</p>