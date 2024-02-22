Karnataka government seeks MEA help to rescue 3 young men allegedly forced to fight Russia-Ukraine war

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has written to the External Affairs Ministry for the rescue of three young men from the state, amid reports that they were being forced to fight in Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday.

He urged the Central government to take this matter seriously and come to their rescue immediately.

In what is said to be a "job fraud", according to reports, three from Kalaburagi district and one from neighbouring Telangana are stranded on the Russia-Ukraine border, after they were allegedly sent to Russia by their recruiters with a promise that they will be working as army security helpers, but were being forced to fight in Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine against their will.