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Karnataka government should leave cricket affairs to domain experts

In a country that has historically frowned upon spending on sports infrastructure as a waste of resources, this might seem like a welcome change. But is it really?
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 00:03 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 00:03 IST
CricketKarnad

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