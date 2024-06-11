Karnataka government team woos firms at London Tech Week

The IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge-led delegation on Monday held talks on semiconductor manufacturing, startups and exchange programmes at the London Tech Week.

According to a release, Priyank met representatives from Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Collaboration

The state government has decided to collaborate with the ‘Access in Tokyo’ team on market expansion for Karnataka- and Tokyo-based startups in addition to curating a Global Innovation Alliance Market Access Programme (GIA-MAP) in association with Tokyo Innovation Base.

Japanese participation

Further, the Japanese government has decided to participate in tech events, including the 2024 Bangalore Tech Summit, according to the release.

In another meeting, the minister held talks with Cambridge-headquartered Arm Holdings, a semiconductor and software design firm. The firm has offices in Bengaluru and Noida with an annual turnover of $3.23 billion, the release stated.