Karnataka government to constitute panel to formulate SEP soon

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar submitted the consolidated list of experts recommended by the Departments of Higher Education and School Education and Literacy for the purpose.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 01:26 IST

The state government will constitute a committee to formulate the State Education Policy (SEP) in a day or two.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar submitted the consolidated list of experts recommended by the Departments of Higher Education and School Education and Literacy for the purpose.

The CM, in consultation with his deputy, will decide the head of the committee, he said. Dr Sudhkar told DH, “We have submitted the list of experts to constitute a committee to draft the SEP to the chief minister. We have requested him to announce the (formation of the) committee  early.” 

(Published 29 September 2023, 01:26 IST)
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnataka

