Karnataka government to set up special unit to combat fake news; focus remains on tackling cybercrimes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government will set up an Information Disorder Tackling Unit to address the issue of fake news, announced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.
The Chief Minister said that the special unit will be formed in collaboration with the ITBT department to “take stringent action against those who create insecurity and fear in society by spreading fake news” as he presented the 2024-25 state budget.
“In the Home Department, a special cell will be formed and empowered to take suitable legal action against them,” the Chief Minister said.
Siddaramaiah said that given the rise in cybercrime and deepfake cases, 43 Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) crime police stations will be upgraded across the state with “a view to strengthening Cybercrime Branch in the state to investigate and take effective action against those who deceive innocent people”.
Siddaramaiah also announced the construction of a high-security prison in Shivamogga at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore and the procurement of Artificial intelligence (AI) software, baggage scanners and other state-of-the-art equipment at Rs 5 crore for smooth administration and security of all “prisons of the State”.
Other announcements
1. Under the Police Gruha-2025 scheme, 1,128 police quarters have been constructed so far and the construction work of 2,956 police quarters is under progress at Rs 800 crore and Rs 200 crore will be provided for 2024-25.
2. Own buildings will be constructed for the police stations and offices that don’t have buildings at Rs 30 crore.
3. Necessary equipment and software will be provided to strengthen the mobile forensic and audio-visual branch of Forensic Science Laboratories at Rs 10 crore.
4. To increase efficiency in the Fire and Emergency Department, a 1% fire cess will be levied on property tax of newly constructed multistoried buildings according to the Karnataka Fire Force Act, 1964.
5. Astro Turf Hockey ground will be constructed at Police Sulivan Playground in Bengaluru at Rs 3 crore.