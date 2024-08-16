Karnataka government to spend Rs 40 crore for Mysuru Dasara fete

Mysuru: The Karnataka government, which has decided to celebrate this year's Dasara in a grand manner, has permitted to spend Rs 40 crore for the festivities. While the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) would contribute Rs 10 crore, Mysore Palace Board would provide Rs 5 crore and rest of the money would be given by the Department of Kannada and Culture.
Mysuru District in-charge minister and chairman of Dasara Executive Committee H C Mahadevappa informed this after holding the first Dasara Executive Committee meeting at DC's office in Mysuru on Friday.
As much as Rs 29.25 crore was spent for traditional Dasara last year; and Rs 28.74 crore for grand Dasara in 2022.
Mahadevappa said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has even agreed to give 4G exemption under KTPP (Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements) Act to hold Dasara events as it would be difficult to invite tenders in short period. CM would finalise the guest list to inaugurate Dasara atop Chamundi Hill on October 3. There have been several suggestions for this including the name of Suttur mutt seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamy, he said.
The first leg of Dasara, Gajapayana event, the launch of the march of first batch of Dasara elephants from forest camps to Mysuru would be held on August 21 at Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. The elephants will be accorded grand welcome to Palace premises on August 23, he said.
Cultural programmes in front of the illuminated Mysuru Palace would be performed by artists of national and international fame, who have not participated in the past two years' Dasara.
Yuva Dasara, featuring concerts by noted Sandalwood and Bollywood playback singers, which was held for three days at Maharaja's college ground, would be held for seven days this year. Yuva sambrama would be held as usual prior to Dasara to provide platform for students to showcase their talents.
Food mela would reflect the diverse food culture of different parts of the state and the country. Flower show, Dasara sports, Aqua sports at the back water of KRS, Chinnara Dasara, Mahila Dasara, Raitha Dasara and other events would be held as usual.
Dasara tableaux will reflect regional specialties of respective districts besides government programmes among others. While the CM has already written to the Defence ministry regarding the Air show, there are plans to hold drone shows as well. They are contemplating on organising helicopter ride and light combat Aircraft ride.
Mahadevappa said that they would take measures to ensure all the stalls at Dasara Exhibition including the government stalls are opened on the first day. As usual, CESC will bear the cost of grand illumination of Mysuru city for 21 days from October 2.
They would take measures to launch the Dasara website soon to provide information about Dasara events. Efforts are also being made to release Dasara gold cards and tickets early.
19 sub committees formed to hold Dasara Programmes
As many as seventeen official subcommittees have been formed to hold various programmes of Mysuru Dasara this year.
Dasara Executive Committee led by its Chairman and Mysuru District Minister H C Mahadevappa gave the nod for the formation of these sub committees.
They have formed two Committees led by Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar to hold Dasara Jumbo Savari procession from Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap ground on Raja marga; and torch light parade at Bannimantap ground. A Committee led by in-charge Chief Planning Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat will make arrangements of the Dasara tableaux, which will be part of Dasara Jumbo Savari procession.
Committee led by Chief Conservator of Forest Mysuru Circle, Malathi Priya along with DCF Mysuru division, B Prabhuswamy, and RFO Santhosh Hoogar will organise Gajapayana. They will handle training and management of Dasara Elephants during their stay in Mysuru.
Committee led by ZP CEO K M Gayathri will organise cultural events infront of illuminated Mysuru Palace and other venues. Committee led by Mysuru District SP N Vishnuvardhana will host Yuva Sambrama and Yuva Dasara. Committee led by by DCF Mysuru territorial division K M Basavaraju will organise film fest. Committee led by MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan will manage Food fest.
Mysore Dasara Festival.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Committee led by Secretary of MUDA Prasanna will host Dasara Sports. Committee led by Joint Director of Department of Kannada and Culture, Mallikarjunaswamy will organise Dasara Poets meet.
A committee led by ZP Deputy Secretary (development) Krishnam Raju will organise Farmers' Dasara and Rural Dasara. Committee led by Joint Director of Administrative Training Institute, K Priyadarshini will organise Women and Children's Dasara.
The committee led by Commissioner of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, A Devaraju will hold Arts and Crafts Dasara. Another committee led by Deputy Director of Land records department at DC's office Ramya would host Yoga Dasara.
They have formed a committee led by ADC P Shivaraju to invite and welcome guests for Dasara and to make arrangements for their accommodation. Committee led by Mysore City Corporation Commissioner Ashad Ur Rehman Shariff would manage cleanliness of city during Dasara. Committee led by Mysuru district ASP would hold Dasara wrestling. MD CESC G Sheela will manage grand illumination of Mysuru city.
Dasara theme
Minister Mahadevappa said, "The theme of this year's Dasara would reflect the concept of freedom movement; Constitution and its responsibilities; protection of democracy; unity in diversity and overall comprehensive inclusive development; communal harmony and those who have contributed for the protection of water, language and the land to mark Karnataka Suvarna Sambrama. It will also highlight State Government's guarantee schemes," he said.
He also said that they would take up Dasara civil work in the Dasara funds and they would ensure 41km stretch roads within Mysuru city are potholes free. They would form a task force to monitor it, and traffic management during Dasara. There were suggestions to make no vehicle zone around Mysuru Palace and to ban entry of private vehicles to Chamundi hill like the way district administration did it during Fridays and weekends during Ashada month of Hindu calender.
Even as the Regional Connectivity Scheme routes were withdrawn in September last year though Mysuru Airport comes under RCS despite good demand, Minister Mahadevappa said, he would ask Chief Minister to write to Civil Aviation ministry about this.
Dasara special officer Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, Director of Department of Kannada and Culture, Daranidevi Malgaththi, ZP CEO K M Gayathri, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and other officials participated in the meeting.
MLAs Tanveer Sait, Harish Gowda, Ravishankar, T S Srivatsa, G T Devegowda and other elected representatives were also present.