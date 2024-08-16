Karnataka government to spend Rs 40 crore for Mysuru Dasara fete

Yuva Dasara, featuring concerts by noted Sandalwood and Bollywood playback singers, which was held for three days at Maharaja's college ground, would be held for seven days this year. Yuva sambrama would be held as usual prior to Dasara to provide platform for students to showcase their talents.

Food mela would reflect the diverse food culture of different parts of the state and the country. Flower show, Dasara sports, Aqua sports at the back water of KRS, Chinnara Dasara, Mahila Dasara, Raitha Dasara and other events would be held as usual.

Dasara tableaux will reflect regional specialties of respective districts besides government programmes among others. While the CM has already written to the Defence ministry regarding the Air show, there are plans to hold drone shows as well. They are contemplating on organising helicopter ride and light combat Aircraft ride.

Mahadevappa said that they would take measures to ensure all the stalls at Dasara Exhibition including the government stalls are opened on the first day. As usual, CESC will bear the cost of grand illumination of Mysuru city for 21 days from October 2.

They would take measures to launch the Dasara website soon to provide information about Dasara events. Efforts are also being made to release Dasara gold cards and tickets early.