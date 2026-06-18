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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka government transfers IAS officers in big bureaucratic reshuffle

KSRTC, BMTC get new MDs in less than a year; new Resident Commissioner for Delhi
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 18:26 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 18:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaIAS

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