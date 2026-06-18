Karnataka government transfers IAS officers in big bureaucratic reshuffle

<p>Bengaluru: The state government on Thursday announced another spate of transfers of IAS officers. </p><p>Major Manivannan P, a 1998-batch IAS officer and Commissioner of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bda">Bangalore Development Authority</a> (BDA), will hold concurrent charge as Commissioner, Directorate of Urban Land Transport. </p><p>Imkongla Jamir M, A 2002-batch officer and Resident Commissioner, Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary (Coordination), Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi, relieving Sameer Shukla of concurrent charge. </p><p>Dr Prasad N V, a 2004-batch officer, will be the new Secretary of the Backward Classes Welfare Department, in place of Thulasi Maddineni. </p><p>Shukla, a 2005-batch officer and Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, will replace Jamir as Resident Commissioner, <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Bhavan. </p>.DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka govt transfers senior IAS, IPS officers. <p>Maddineni, a 2005-batch IAS officer, will be Secretary, Education Department (Higher Education), relieving Khushboo G Chowdhary of concurrent charge. </p><p>Randeep D, a 2006-batch officer, has been placed in concurrent charge of Secretary (Panchayat Raj), Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. </p><p>Sivakumar K B, a 2010-batch officer and Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, has been posted as Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), relieving Selvamani R of concurrent charge. </p><p>Sivakumar leaves the BMTC after just eight months in the saddle. In the KSRTC, he replaces Akram Pasha, who helmed the corporation for just a year and was transferred on June 10. </p><p>Ram Prasath Manohar V, a 2010-batch officer and Managing Director, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, will hold concurrent charge as Commissioner of Tourism, relieving Shivaprasad PR of concurrent charge. </p><p>Sateesha BC, a 2012-batch officer and Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Commerce and Industries Department, has been posted as Commissioner, Agriculture Department, relieving Patil Yalagouda Shivanagouda of concurrent charge. </p><p>Akram Pasha, a 2012-batch officer, has been posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, and Directorate of Health, replacing Avinash Menon Rajendran. </p><p>Raghunandan Murthy, a 2014-batch officer, has been transferred and as Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), replacing Sivakumar K B. He will also hold concurrent charge of Commissioner of Treasuries. </p><p>Nitish K, a 2015-batch officer, will the Director of Municipal Administration, replacing Ravindra P N. He will hold the concurrent charge of Special Commissioner (Health and Education), Greater Bengaluru Authority, replacing Venkatachalapathy R. </p><p>Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, a 2016-batch officer and Joint Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, has been posted as Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Commerce and Industries Department, replacing Sateesha B C. </p><p>Gajanan Bale, a 2022-batch officer, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Bagalkot, relieving Sangappa of concurrent charge. He will also the concurrent charge of General Manager, Resettlement & Rehabilitation and Land Acquisition, Upper Krishna Project, Bagalkot.</p>