Karnataka government transfers IPS officer, appoints another to CID

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Thursday posted an officer to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=CID">Criminal Investigation Department </a>(CID), while transferring another officer. </p><p>"Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar, IPS (KN 2015) waiting for posting, is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Superintendent of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Bengaluru vice Shaloo, IPS transferred," the notification said. </p><p>Lokesh was recently transferred from his role as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South). </p>.Karnataka IPS reshuffle: Govt transfers three senior officers.<p>The government has appointed Shaloo as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Kalaburagi City until further orders. </p><p>"The post of Superintendent of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Bengaluru is declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Superintendent of Police, Mandya District under Rule 12 of IPS (Pay) Rules 2016 as included in Schedule II of the said rule," the notification said.</p>