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Karnataka government transfers IPS officer, appoints another to CID

Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar was recently transferred from his role as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru South).
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 09:09 IST
KarnatakaIPSCIDCriminal Investigation Department

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