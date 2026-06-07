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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka government transfers several senior IAS, IPS officers

This is the first major reshuffle by DKS govt
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 12:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaIASIPS

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