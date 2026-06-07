Karnataka government transfers several senior IAS, IPS officers

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>government on Sunday issued orders for the transfer of several IAS, IPS officers.</p><p>According to a notification, Dr Pronab Mohanty, the current Director General of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru is being transferred with immediate effect. </p><p>He is now being posted as the DGP of Criminal Investigation department, Special Units & Economic offences, Bengaluru.</p><p>Dr Chandragupta, Inspector General of Police, Security (Intelligence), Bengaluru is being transferred and posted until further orders as Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru replacing Labhu Ram.</p>.Karnataka government transfers IPS officer, appoints another to CID .<p>Former ACS to CM, Anjum Parwez has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment.<br><br>Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner, Greater Bengaluru Authority, gets concurrent charge as Principal Secretary to CM (Programme & Project Implementation).<br><br>Deepa Cholan moves to Transport Department, while Cauvery BB takes charge of Urban Development (UD & Municipalities).<br><br>Venkatesh MV becomes Registrar of Co-operative Societies and Selvamani R is posted as Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety.</p>