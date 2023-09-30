Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka government transfers two senior IPS officers

Alok Kumar, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted has ADGP, Training, Bengaluru.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 00:00 IST

Follow Us

The Karnataka government on Friday transferred two senior IPS officers in the state. Dr K Ramachandra Rao, who was serving as an Additional Director General of Police & Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Ltd, Bengaluru, is  transferred and posted as Director General of Police and Chairman & Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. 

Alok Kumar, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted has ADGP, Training, Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 September 2023, 00:00 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaIPS

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT