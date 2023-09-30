Karnataka government transfers two senior IPS officers

The Karnataka government on Friday transferred two senior IPS officers in the state. Dr K Ramachandra Rao, who was serving as an Additional Director General of Police & Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Ltd, Bengaluru, is transferred and posted as Director General of Police and Chairman & Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.
Alok Kumar, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted has ADGP, Training, Bengaluru.