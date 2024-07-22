Karnataka government will provide assistance to tackle natural calamities: Boseraju

Somwarpet: District In-charge Minister N S Boseraju said on Sunday that the state government will provide all assistance to tackle natural calamities in the district.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the rain damages in the district, he said the district administration has taken all precautionary measures to tackle natural calamities.

The minister said rain has left a trail of destruction in the form of damage to roads, retaining walls, bridges and crop loss. "An estimate of the loss will be prepared and submitted to the chief minister and revenue minister. Efforts will be made to release a special grant."

Stating that there is no shortage of funds to tackle natural calamities, Boseraju said the district administration has Rs 30 crore.