Karnataka government will provide assistance to tackle natural calamities: Boseraju

Somwarpet: District In-charge Minister N S Boseraju said on Sunday that the state government will provide all assistance to tackle natural calamities in the district.
Speaking to reporters after inspecting the rain damages in the district, he said the district administration has taken all precautionary measures to tackle natural calamities.
The minister said rain has left a trail of destruction in the form of damage to roads, retaining walls, bridges and crop loss. "An estimate of the loss will be prepared and submitted to the chief minister and revenue minister. Efforts will be made to release a special grant."
Stating that there is no shortage of funds to tackle natural calamities, Boseraju said the district administration has Rs 30 crore.
"Compensation for damaged houses will be paid as per the NDRF guidelines. The issues bothering Kodagu district will be brought to the notice of the CM. A permanent solution will be chalked out for the rehabilitation of flood victims," the minister said.
He said the state government has already released funds to the district administration to tackle natural calamities.
Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda said basic facilities will be ensured to the residents of Jamboor village. "The issue of power crisis will be solved at the earliest. The work on the UGD is yet to be completed," he added.
Minister gheraored
The residents of Jamboor gheraoed the minister when he visited the village to assess the rain damage. The residents alleged that they have been suffering from a lack of drinking water, stormwater drains and an irregular supply of electricity. They questioned the minister for visiting them late. When the residents continued to raise questions, the minister left the venue.
Published 21 July 2024, 18:42 IST