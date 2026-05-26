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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Governor approves bifurcation of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation with conditions

The Governor stipulated that the bifurcation notification should come into effect only after the term of the existing elected body ends.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:32 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:32 IST
IndiaKarnatakaHubballiDharwadThawar Chand Gehlot

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