Karnataka Governor approves bifurcation of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation with conditions

<p>Dharwad: Tuesday turned out to be a significant day for the people of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dharwad">Dharwad</a>, especially for members of the agitation committee who have been protesting for the past 12 days, as Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot finally approved the Bill for a separate municipal corporation for Dharwad.</p><p>The Governor took nearly 14 months to grant constitutional approval for the bifurcation of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation. However, he has attached certain conditions while returning the file to the state government for further action.</p><p>The state government had announced its decision to bifurcate the civic body and create a separate corporation for Dharwad, forwarding the proposal to the Governor for approval on April 28, 2025. The proposal, however, remained pending for several months, triggering intensified protests in Dharwad. Delegations had also met the Governor urging him to clear the Bill.</p>.Now, Bruhat Mahanagara Palike being mooted for Hubballi-Dharwad.<p>While approving the proposal, the Governor stipulated that the bifurcation notification should come into effect only after the term of the existing elected body ends. He also directed that the current municipal boundaries should not be altered until completion of the census process, in line with instructions issued by the Directorate of Census Operations.</p><p>Further, the Governor advised the government to ensure adequate financial assistance and a fair revenue-sharing mechanism for both the proposed Dharwad corporation and the existing Hubballi corporation before implementing the bifurcation.</p><p>On Tuesday, BJP leader and former mayor Shivu Hiremath handed over a copy of the Governor’s approval letter to activists spearheading the movement for a separate corporation.</p><p>Speaking after reading the letter, movement leader B DHiremath said the Directorate of Census Operations, Government of India, had instructed states not to alter existing civic boundaries between January 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027. Since the Dharwad proposal had been submitted before issuance of that directive, he argued that the restriction should not apply in this case.</p><p>He also criticised those who advised the Governor, saying they appeared to lack adequate legal understanding. Nevertheless, he said the Governor had now responsibly shifted the matter back to the state government and urged leaders from both Congress and BJP to work together to secure final approval.</p><p>“The issue of the separate corporation has now landed in the government’s court. The government must show the same seriousness and resolve this matter at the earliest. Until then, our protest will continue. As decided earlier, Dharwad bandh and an indefinite hunger strike will be held on May 30. All Congress and BJP corporators should join the protest. Otherwise, it will amount to betraying the people of Dharwad,” he added.</p>