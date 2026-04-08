<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of public universities, has questioned the government’s decision to freeze Karnataka State Open University’s (KSOU) bank accounts, besides expressing his disapproval of actions that have impeded the university’s functioning. </p><p>In a letter to Minister of Higher Education Dr M C Sudhakar, the Governor directed him to withdraw the communication issued to the private bank dated March 24. Instructing the government to desist from taking any further action that could interfere with the varsity’s "lawful" functioning, the Governor added, “Any material relating to alleged irregularities at the varsity, if available, shall be placed before the Chancellor for consideration in accordance with established procedure.”</p>.No shortage of auto LPG, says Karnataka govt; urges public not to panic.<p>Cautioning the government to ensure that its actions were circumscribed by statutory framework and constitutional limitations, the Governor said, “Any deviation will be viewed seriously as a deliberate and conscious encroachment of statutory authority. The government is hereby directed to submit a compliance report on the matter.”</p><p>KSOU found itself on the firing line after it hosted an event around Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s ‘Ekatma Manava Darshana’. After Congress MLCs flagged the varsity’s decision in the Council, the Department of Higher Education issued a show-cause notice to KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V Halse. The VC was asked to explain the varsity’s failure to invite the Higher Education Minister to the event, besides the lapse in protocol.</p><p>Although the VC defended the varsity’s actions by pointing out that the university had merely allowed the use of its campus on rent, the government, dissatisfied with his reply, instructed the varsity’s bank to freeze KSOU’s accounts.</p><p>Accusing the state government of trying to arm-twist the varsity and the Vice-Chancellor, the Governor observed that the disciplinary provisions of the KSOU Act had been bypassed. He also flagged the attempts to browbeat the KSOU VC.</p><p>Pointing out that, in his tenure as the Chancellor, the state government had never acted against any public university without first intimating him, the Governor stressed the need for the government to take him into confidence before such decisions are taken.</p><p>Questioning the legal basis for the communication issued to the bank, Gehlot opined that the government had acted without forethought for the repercussions that such a move might have on the employees and wellbeing of the university.</p><p><strong>Varsities under a single Act</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the government would persist with its efforts to amend the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000. “Some universities including KSOU have dedicated pieces of legislation. We are trying to bring an amendment that will bring all varsities under the same Act,” he said. </p>