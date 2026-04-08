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Karnataka Governor asks Siddaramaiah govt to withdraw sanctions on KSOU

KSOU found itself on the firing line after it hosted an event around Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s ‘Ekatma Manava Darshana’.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 15:35 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKSOU

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