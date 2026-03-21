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Karnataka: Governor forms single-man committee to inquire into allegations against UAS VC

The Governor had sought an explanation from the vice chancellor on the allegations made by the BoM. In response, Prof Patil had submitted his explanation addressing the said allegations.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 03:06 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 03:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwadThaawar Chand Gehlot

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