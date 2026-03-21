<p>Dharwad: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of the state universities, has directed the government to form a one-man committee to probe allegations against P L Patil, vice chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad.</p>.<p>The Governor, in a letter to Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, has asked to constitute an inquiry committee under Section 27 (10) of the University of Agricultural Sciences Act 2009, under the chairmanship of retired high court judge Justice Chandrashekar Joshi, and to ensure that the committee submits its report along with recommendations before the expiry of the tenure of incumbent vice <br>chancellor.</p>.Unusual hailstorm turns Machapur in Karnataka's Dharwad into 'mini-Kashmir'.<p>This action follows after the members of the Board of Management (BoM) of UAS, Dharwad, had submitted a representation to the Governor raising multiple allegations against the VC. The allegations pertain to the recruitment of subject matter specialists (SMS) in the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) of UAS, violation of transfer guidelines, non-compliance with the government reservation policy in respect of temporary appointments, and irregularities in the tendering <br>process.</p>.<p>The Governor had sought an explanation from the vice chancellor on the allegations made by the BoM. In response, Prof Patil had submitted his explanation addressing the said allegations.</p>.<p>However, prima facie examination of the explanation furnished by the VC indicates that a detailed inquiry into the affairs of the university is necessary to ascertain the facts, the letter read.</p>.<p>In view of the above allegations by the BoM and subsequent reply of the VC having been considered, the Governor deems it fit that an inquiry is to be initiated into the issue raised.</p>