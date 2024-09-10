Karnataka Governor give assent 3 of 11 Bills previously sent back

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, DHNS: Amid the ongoing tussle between the state government and the Raj Bhavan, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday gave assent to three of the 11 Bills he had earlier sent back, including one that seeks to prevent corruption in state public examinations.
The three Bills are The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for prevention of corruption & unfair means in recruitment) Bill 2023, Sri Renuka Yelamma Temple Development Authority Bill 2024 and The Karnataka Municipalities And Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Passed in December 2023 during the winter session of the Legislature in Belagavi, the Karnataka Public Examination Bill seeks to prevent and curb leakage of question papers and use of unfair means at public examinations for recruitment to any post under the state government, including autonomous bodies, authorities and boards or corporations.
According to the Bill, examinees indulging in unfair means will be punished with a prison term of up to five years and a fine of at least Rs 10 lakh. It had twice been sent back by the Governor, in January and August.
The Karnataka Municipalities And Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to bring in all assets under the purview of the urban local authorities.
As a result, the provision as per the BBMP Act, 2020 to levy property taxes on all premises and buildings in unauthorised settlements, other than government land, and to unauthorised buildings in official settlements has been extended to other city corporations as well.
The Sri Renuka Yelamma Temple Development Authority Bill 2024 seeks to establish an authority to develop and maintain the Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple in Savadatti taluk in Belagavi District.
