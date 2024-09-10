Karnataka Governor give assent 3 of 11 Bills previously sent back

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, DHNS: Amid the ongoing tussle between the state government and the Raj Bhavan, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday gave assent to three of the 11 Bills he had earlier sent back, including one that seeks to prevent corruption in state public examinations.

The three Bills are The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for prevention of corruption & unfair means in recruitment) Bill 2023, Sri Renuka Yelamma Temple Development Authority Bill 2024 and The Karnataka Municipalities And Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Passed in December 2023 during the winter session of the Legislature in Belagavi, the Karnataka Public Examination Bill seeks to prevent and curb leakage of question papers and use of unfair means at public examinations for recruitment to any post under the state government, including autonomous bodies, authorities and boards or corporations.