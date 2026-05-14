Karnataka Governor halves convoy size following PM Modi's austerity call

<p>Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity, Karnataka Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/governor-thaawar-chand-gehlot">Thaawarchand Gehlot</a> on Thursday reduced his official convoy to the minimum required strength.</p><p>In a post on X, Lok Bhavan said the decision was taken in line with the Prime Minister’s appeal to conserve fuel and cut foreign exchange spending amid the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia crisis</a>.</p><p>The post read, “Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot has reduced his convoy to the minimum required strength, following Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's appeal.”</p>.<p>The post also included a video that shows the Governor moving with only four vehicles. </p><p>The move follows Modi’s recent address at a BJP rally in Hyderabad, where he urged citizens to adopt measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and dependence on imports in view of the tensions in West Asia.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister</a> had appealed to people to cut down the use of petrol and diesel, make greater use of metro rail services, opt for carpooling, switch to electric vehicles and rely more on railways for parcel transport. He also encouraged work-from-home arrangements wherever feasible to help save fuel and foreign exchange.</p>