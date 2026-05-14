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Karnataka Governor halves convoy size following PM Modi's austerity call

In a post on X, Lok Bhavan said the decision was taken in line with the Prime Minister’s appeal to conserve fuel and cut foreign exchange spending amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 11:43 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 11:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNarendra ModiGovernor Thaawar Chand Gehlot

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