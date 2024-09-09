Karnataka governor must not have probed complaint against CM: Advocate General

Bengaluru: Advocate General (AG) K Shashikiran Shetty on Monday told the high court that Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot ought not to have taken the role of an investigating officer to conduct a preliminary enquiry prior to giving sanction for investigation under section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment complaints. According to the AG, the governor is only the competent authority and not an investigating officer.

Siddaramaiah has challenged the sanction for investigation accorded by the governor. The complaint had alleged that 14 sites in prime locations of Mysuru city were allotted in favour of Parvathy BM, wife of Siddaramaiah, in violation of the rules.

The AG said that though section 17A does not specify as to the preliminary inquiry, in the Lalitha Kumari case, the Supreme Court has made preliminary inquiry mandatory in corruption related cases. He said since prior approval under section 17A is required when a public servant has either recommended or taken a decision, preliminary inquiry becomes mandatory. The AG further said that a private complainant cannot be put on a higher pedestal as against a police officer.