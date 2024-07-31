Karnataka Governor seeks 'response' from CM Siddaramaiah on MUDA 'scam'

“It appears, here too, the same thing is happening. Already we have said that I-T (Income Tax Department) and ED (the Enforcement Directorate) are being used. Isn’t it that they (BJP) are using them (Governors),” the Minister said.

According to him, there are no instances of the Governor immediately asking for a reply soon after a memorandum is submitted. "During the Ballari mining scam there were strong evidences for the Governor to act but in MUDA case there is nothing," he said

“The BJP has got a standard operating procedure to let the I-T, ED loose (on its opponents) and misusing the Governors,” Kharge alleged.