Karnataka governor’s ‘eagerness’ to expedite VC appointment process raises eyebrows

<p>Shivamogga: Governor and Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s letter to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, urging the latter to immediately appoint vice-chancellors to the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad and the Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga, has drawn flak from experts.</p>.<p>In the absence of a dedicated agriculture minister, the CM holds the portfolio making him ultimately responsible for the appointment of VCs to these varsities.</p>.<p>Experts expressed suspicions over the governor’s eagerness to expedite the appointment process. More so, Gehlot has ignored petitions submitted by experts demanding the removal of - S V Suresha, VC of UAS, Bangalore and Rajendra Prasad, retired VC, both accused in a corruption and dereliction of duty case filed in 2023 - as heads of VC search committees for the Shivamogga and Dharwad universities. Experts have, in fact, called on the CM to dissolve the search committees, and appoint suitable persons to head the panels.</p>.<p>In his letter to the CM, dated June 9, Gehlot wrote, “Temporary arrangements made in the absence of a regular VC often lead to unwanted and avoidable litigations. The lack of a VC also leads to loss of valuable time and opportunities for students.”</p>.<p>Gehlot urged the CM to direct the Agriculture Department to conclude its meetings with the search committees at the earliest so as to avoid administrative delays. This, the Governor said, would ensure that the search panels shortlist the names of suitable candidates, which would be forwarded to the state government, and thereafter to the Governor. Citing the students’ interests, the governor also pointed out to the research undertaken at the varsities, not to mention the various programmes taken up to aid farmers.</p>.<p>Retired professor of UAS Bangalore Prakash Kammaradi told <span class="italic">DH</span> that they wanted the appointment process to be fair and unbiased. “The governor’s intervention is required to dissolve the two search committees. There are allegations of misappropriation of funds, besides questions over irregularities in the recruitment process, against incumbent VCs of agriculture and allied universities. A high-level committee must be constituted to probe these allegations,” he said.</p>