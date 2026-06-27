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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka governor’s ‘eagerness’ to expedite VC appointment process raises eyebrows

In the absence of a dedicated agriculture minister, the CM holds the portfolio making him ultimately responsible for the appointment of VCs to these varsities.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 00:11 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 00:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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