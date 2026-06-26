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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt admits Rs 115 crore transfer to dead Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries

Of the 1.30 crore registered beneficiaries, 2.88 lakh had died, and families of 1,03,922 deceased beneficiaries had re-registered their households by changing the ration card headship.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 23:02 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 23:02 IST
Karnataka NewsGruha Lakshmi scheme

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