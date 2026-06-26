Karnataka govt admits Rs 115 crore transfer to dead Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries

<p>Bengaluru: Facing scrutiny over Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) observations on the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the Women and Child Development (WCD) department on Thursday defended the flagship programme while admitting that Rs 115 crore had been transferred to the accounts of 1,08,755 deceased beneficiaries because their deaths were not reported in time.</p>.<p>The CAG audit of the scheme flagged alleged financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 225 crore. In a detailed clarification responding to media reports on the audit findings, the department rejected suggestions of large-scale irregularities and asserted that several verification mechanisms were in place to ensure only eligible women received the monthly Rs 2,000 assistance.</p>.Karnataka plans app-based survey of Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries.<p>Of the 1.30 crore registered beneficiaries, 2.88 lakh had died, and families of 1,03,922 deceased beneficiaries had re-registered their households by changing the ration card headship. </p><p>However, payments continued to be credited in other cases until deaths were reflected in official records. So far, only Rs 15.24 crore of the Rs 115 crore has been recovered. The department is working with banks to recover the funds.</p>.<p>Also, data from the e-Janma and Kutumba platforms is verified before every payment cycle to exclude deceased beneficiaries. Anganwadi workers and Panchayat Development Officers have been directed to immediately report beneficiary deaths to Child Development Project Officers for system updates.</p>.<p>The department also said 1.94 lakh beneficiaries who were income-tax payers or GST return filers were excluded. Before each monthly payment, beneficiary data is cross-verified through APIs provided by the Income Tax and Commercial Taxes departments via the Kutumba platform, and ineligible beneficiaries are excluded.</p>.<p>Responding to concerns over multiple beneficiaries sharing bank accounts, the department said payments are made through the Aadhaar Based Payment System and that common accounts largely involved legitimate joint accounts of eligible family members. Cases showing multiple accounts or missing bank details were attributed to Aadhaar-linked account changes by beneficiaries or technical and narration errors by banks.</p>.<p>The clarification issued by director of the WCD department also maintained that beneficiaries appearing against multiple bank accounts did not indicate duplicate benefits, as Aadhaar-linked accounts may change over time, and no beneficiary receives more than one payment in a month.</p>