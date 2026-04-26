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Karnataka govt allocates Rs 45 crore to tackle water woes in summer

The funds will be utilised to ensure uninterrupted access to safe drinking water through immediate and targeted interventions
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 00:56 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 00:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakasummerWater crisis

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