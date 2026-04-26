<p>Bengaluru: The state government allocated on Saturday Rs 45 crore to districts to manage emergency water scarcity in rural areas during the peak summer. </p>.<p>The funds will be utilised to ensure uninterrupted access to safe drinking water through immediate and targeted interventions, including tanker supply and the hiring of private borewells in water-stressed regions, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> said. </p>.<p>The allocation has been made under the State Plan for 2026–27 through the department of rural drinking water and sanitation. Of the total outlay, Rs 34.15 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure, Rs 7.71 crore under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCP) Rs 3.12 crore under the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP).</p>.<p>“Ensuring access to safe <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/water">drinking water</a>, especially during the summer months, is a top priority for the government. This allocation is aimed at enabling swift, localised responses in water-scarce regions. District administrations must act promptly and responsibly to ensure that no village faces distress due to lack of drinking water,” Priyank said.</p>.<p>The minister directed district administrations to prioritise tanker-based water supply and the use of rented borewells in areas facing acute shortages.</p>.'Prioritise drinking water': Karnataka govt to officials as shortage looms amid delayed monsoon warning.<p>With temperatures rising, Priyank directed officials to take “urgent and coordinated measures” to mitigate the impact of extreme heat on citizens.</p>.<p>Priyank told zilla panchayat chief executive officers (CEO) and officials across local bodies to ensure uninterrupted access to safe drinking water in all villages. “Rising temperature is a serious public health concern and our response must be proactive, localised and immediate. From ensuring access to safe drinking water to creating cooler environments for children and vulnerable groups, every level of administration must act with urgency and accountability,” Priyank said.</p>