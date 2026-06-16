Karnataka govt appoints Labhu Ram as IGP computer wing 

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday appointed Labhu Ram as the Inspector General of Police, Police Computer Wing. </p>.<p>Ram relieved Pronab Mohanty, who was recently appointed as the DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department. </p>.KIADB steps up land acquisition for industrial project in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur.<p>"Labhu Ram, IPS (KN:2004), waiting for posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Inspector General of Police, Police Computer Wing, Bengaluru vice relieving Pronab Mohanty, IPS from concurrent charge," the order said. </p>.<p>"Further, Labhu Ram is placed in concurrent charge as Special Officer to Home Minister, Government of Karnataka, with immediate effect and until further orders," the order added. </p>.<p>Ram previously served as IGP intelligence before being transferred by the <br />D K Shivakumar-led government. </p>