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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt appoints Labhu Ram as IGP computer wing 

Ram relieved Pronab Mohanty, who was recently appointed as the DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 23:22 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 23:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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