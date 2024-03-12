Karnataka govt approves naming of road after late George Fernandes

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that the state government has approved the naming of a 1-km stretch road from Circuit House to Bejai Circle after George Fernandes.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the council had approved the proposal on naming the stretch after George Fernandes and the proposal was submitted to the state government for approval. A grand programme will be organised to mark the naming of the road after the election.

The mayor thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Urban Development Minister Suresh Byrathi for approving the proposal.

He said George Fernandes had made his mark in the trade union movements of 1960s and 1970s in Mumbai and successfully contested Lok Sabha seats from Bihar.