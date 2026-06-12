Karnataka govt approves tech initiatives worth Rs 27.19 crore

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government has approved four initiatives worth Rs 27.19 crore to support startups, industry-academia partnerships, biotechnology infrastructure, and DeepTech research.</p>.<p>A K-Combinator Startup Accelerator in Mangaluru received Rs 9.26 crore over five years to support startups through mentorship, funding access and market linkages.</p>.Prolonged West Asia war may impact delivery of over 5 lakh homes: Report.<p>The government also approved the Super 100 Industry-Academia Adoption Programme with an outlay of Rs 7.47 crore over three years to connect 100 industries with 100 higher education institutions.</p>.<p>Further, Rs 3.66 crore was sanctioned for developing an Advanced Surgical Assistive Robot for neurosurgical applications, while Rs 6.80 crore was allocated for expanding genome editing infrastructure in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“These approvals reflect Karnataka’s commitment to investing across the full innovation spectrum,” IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge said.</p>