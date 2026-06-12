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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt approves tech initiatives worth Rs 27.19 crore

The government also approved the Super 100 Industry-Academia Adoption Programme with an outlay of Rs 7.47 crore.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 01:48 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 01:48 IST
Business NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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