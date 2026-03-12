<p>The state government is awaiting the Cabinet sub-committee’s report on exempting two-wheelers from paying toll on NICE Road, Public Works Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/satish-jarkiholi">Satish Jarkiholi</a> informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The minister was replying to a question on the subject by Congress MLC Ramoji Gowda. “A decision will be taken once the Cabinet sub-committee submits its report,” said Satish.</p>.<p>Ramoji Gowda opined that levying toll on two-wheelers was unreasonable, given that farmers who had parted with land for the project were yet to be compensated and the proposed township yet to be developed.</p>.Karnataka High Court division bench stays order on free passes at Kanakapura Road toll plaza.<p>Most of the two-wheeler riders used the NICE Road daily, and the toll being levied on them was extremely high, said the Congress MLC.</p>.<p>Consultants hired through a tender were reviewing a wide array of parameters in connection with the project. These included the company’s investment for the road’s construction, land acquired for the project and the revenue earned through toll collection since 2008, said Satish.</p>.<p>“Once the Cabinet sub-committee submits its final report, we will consider waiving toll for two-wheelers,” said the Public Works Minister.</p>.<p>The state government was also exploring ways to improve safety of motorists on NICE Road in view of the accidents being reported on the thoroughfare, said Satish. “We are mulling over installing AI-based surveillance cameras on the road, along the lines of the system on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. In fact, we have already installed AI cameras at two of the 40 spots finalised for their installation,” he added.</p>