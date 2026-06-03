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Karnataka: Govt bans film shooting at schools, cites kids' safety

This restriction applies to government, aided and unaided private schools affiliated to the state board.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 21:53 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 21:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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