<p>Bengaluru: The department of school education has issued a circular prohibiting shooting on school premises.</p>.<p>This restriction applies to government, aided and unaided private schools affiliated to the state board. The restriction includes shooting of films, short films, documentaries, television serials and videos for social media channels, YouTube and reels. </p>.'Patriotic & positive lyrics only': Karnataka education department bars obscene songs during school events.<p class="bodytext">Commissioner of school education department Vikas Kishore Suralkar has issued instructions to all schools in the state in this regard as shooting affects students' privacy, safety and the learning environment.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"Shooting has been disrupting educational programmes and impacting students’ learning. In some places, parents have objected to children being involved during shooting. It also affects their mental health. The responsibility for children's safety lies with headmasters of respective schools. From the perspective of student security, this step has been taken," the order said.</p>