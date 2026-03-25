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Karnataka govt cancels conference at KSOU campus

In a letter addressed to the vice chancellor of the KSOU, the department said that the varsity had organised the conference without bringing the matter to the notice of the government.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 22:16 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 22:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKSOU

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