<p>Bengaluru: The Higher Education Department on Tuesday ordered immediate cancellation of the event titled “Ekatma Manav Darshan, Bharat’s Worldview,” scheduled to be held on the Mysuru campus of the Karnataka State Open University.</p>.<p>The programme scheduled for March 25, was jointly oraganised by Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation and Prajna Pravah. </p>.<p>In a letter addressed to the vice chancellor of the KSOU, the department said that the varsity had organised the conference without bringing the matter to the notice of the government.</p>.<p>Referring to reply issued by the Vice Chancellor to the government’s notice, <br>the letter said that the logo of the varsity had been printed on the invitation and there was no reason to accept the VC’s explanation.</p>.<p>Vice Chancellor Sharanappa Hasle in his reply, had stated that the university’s role is restricted only to providing a venue for the event on a rental basis, as there is a big auditorium on the campus. Even the rent fixed by the university has been paid by the organising institutions.</p>.<p><strong>No role of the university</strong></p>.<p>He had clarified that the university has no role, even in choosing any guests for the event.</p>.<p>“As per our information even the governor is taking part in the event on the invitation of the organisers. The logo of the university has been used in the invitation just to help the Phd students and university faculties to attend the event. University has not extended any financial assistance to the event,” the VC had replied.</p>