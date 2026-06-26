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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Govt cancels pensions of 91,152 ineligible beneficiaries

Officials said pension benefits would be restored immediately to eligible ones after scrutiny of the documents.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 23:05 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 23:05 IST
Karnataka Newspension

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