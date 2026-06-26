Karnataka: Govt cancels pensions of 91,152 ineligible beneficiaries

<p>Bengaluru: The government has cancelled pensions to 91,152 ineligible beneficiaries who had submitted false or forged documents for age verification at the time of sanction.</p>.<p>Also, pensions to over 16.42 lakh beneficiaries under various social security schemes were temporarily suspended after a statewide verification exercise flagged their records for discrepancies - failing to produce supporting documents during verification, not residing at addresses provided in official records or not submitting income certificates.</p>.<p>According to the joint director of the revenue department, a preliminary scrutiny of pension records found details of 23.13 lakh beneficiaries to be “suspicious,” out of the 83.11 lakh people currently receiving pensions in state.</p>.ISRO’s LPSC to hold pension adalat in Bengaluru on Monday.<p>The verification is being undertaken through the ‘Sanyojane’ mobile app to ensure transparency and prevent misuse of welfare schemes. The deputy commissioners and tahsildars have been asked to issue notices to these beneficiaries, giving them a 30-day window to furnish documents proving their eligibility.</p>.<p>Officials said pension benefits would be restored immediately to eligible ones after scrutiny of the documents.</p>.<p>The government said pensions up to May 2026 had been disbursed to 63.04 lakh eligible beneficiaries, including 3.35 lakh people whose eligibility was confirmed through field inspections conducted by village administration officers (VAOs).</p>