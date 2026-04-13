<p>Bengaluru: The State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) headed by Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> cleared on Monday 17 projects carrying an investment of Rs 18,430.44 crore, which promise to create 15,032 jobs. </p><p>The new investments include an investment of Rs 4,600 crore by billionnaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel (JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd) at Ballari, which will create 300 jobs, the government said. According to sources, this is a first-of-its-kind steel facility. </p><p>The Volvo Group India Pvt Ltd is spending Rs 1,500 crore for an automobile facility in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> North district. </p><p>River Mobility Pvt Ltd’s Rs 1,028 crore EV and automobile unit in Kolar (900 jobs), Genx PV India Pvt Ltd’s Rs 1,000 crore solar project in Chikkaballapura (1,500 jobs) and Aerostructures Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd’s Rs 1,356 crore aerospace facility in Belagavi (1,350 jobs) were approved. </p>.Karnataka govt not giving land, ‘hindering’ railway projects: Somanna.<p>Other projects include PMI Technology India Pvt Ltd (Rs 1,000 crore, 800 jobs, Bengaluru), OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd (Rs 700 crore, 1,000 jobs, Bengaluru North), Astemo India Pvt Ltd (Rs 618 crore, 1,600 jobs, Tumakuru), Astemo FIE Pvt Ltd (Rs 604.9 crore, 1,400 jobs, Bengaluru North), M11 Energy Transition Pvt Ltd (Rs 1,600 crore, 2,000 jobs, Dakshina Kannada) and Sai Life Sciences Ltd (Rs 900 crore, 500 jobs, Bidar).</p><p>These 11 new investment proposals have a combined investment of Rs 14,906.9 crore and an estimated 13,050 jobs.</p><p>The SHLCC also approved six additional investment proposals across sectors such as plastics, textiles, aerospace, steel, semiconductors and sugar, with a total investment of Rs 3,523.54 crore and employment potential for 1,982 people.</p>.Kumaraswamy accuses CM Siddaramaiah of blocking projects in Karnataka.<p>These include Poddar Plumbing System Pvt Ltd’s Rs 266 crore plastics project in Kolar (1,500 jobs) and Colortone Textiles Pvt Ltd’s Rs 355 crore garments and textiles unit in Chamarajanagara (460 jobs). </p><p>Goodrich Aerospace Services Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 141.5 crore in an aerospace project in Bengaluru (22 jobs), while MSPL Ltd has proposed an Rs 884.25 crore steel investment in Ballari with no additional employment indicated.</p><p>Wipro Global Engineering and Electronic Materials Pvt Ltd is investing Rs 1,397 crore on a semiconductor project in Bengaluru North. Indian Cane Power Ltd is pumping Rs 479.79 crore on a sugar project in Bagalkot. The government has not indicated employment generation in these projects.</p>