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Karnataka govt clears Rs 4,600 crore JSW plant among 17 projects

The Volvo Group India Pvt Ltd is spending Rs 1,500 crore for an automobile facility in Bengaluru North district.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 15:46 IST
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