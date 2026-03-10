<p>Bengaluru: Reiterating the state government’s commitment to relocate families living inside the Kudremukh National Park, Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said it would expedite the relocation of the remaining families, subject to availability of funds.</p>.Elephant Task Force to be constituted to Koppa division: Minister Eshwar Khandre.<p>Responding to a calling attention motion by BJP MLC Shantaram Budna Siddi in the Legislative Council, Khandre clarified that 314 families were yet to be relocated from the national park. The minister said that out of the 1,382 families residing inside Kudremukh National Park, 670 families had consented for voluntary relocation. “Out of these, 356 families have already been paid Rs 142 crore as compensation and another 314 families still need to be relocated. The government has already valued immovable properties of 76 families through and very soon they will be provided compensation subject to availability of funds,” the minister clarified.</p>