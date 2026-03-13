<p>The Karnataka government’s proposal to ban social media for children under 16, in a bid to shield them from addiction, cyberbullying and other harms, has sparked debate over whether such a drastic step is necessary and how it would be enforced.</p>.<p>The minimum age to join Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit, Facebook and Threads is 13. Barring 13-15-year-olds from the apps has raised questions in online forums about whether it infringes on young people’s right to expression in the digital age.</p>.<p>Australia introduced a similar ban in December, leading to millions of underage accounts being removed or deactivated. But experts say it is too early to judge its effectiveness, and reports already suggest many children have found workarounds. The country expects platforms to implement age-assurance measures, or face heavy fines.</p>.<p>However, Prathik Desai, founder of The Media Triangle, which conducts media literacy workshops for young people, is sceptical that companies will make major changes as it would hurt their revenue. He believes they will always leave some loophole that could be exploited. His argument is that the appeal of these platforms lies in their ease of use and low barriers to entry. For instance, you don’t need to enter your password every time you open Instagram. He cites Substack as an example of a platform that is not driven by algorithms or ads, but points out the catch: it is not very commercial in intent.</p>.Why social media bans for children miss the real problem.<p><strong>What about kid influencers?</strong></p>.<p>Rakesh V G, father of 14-year-old rock sensation Megan, raises a fundamental question: “Many parents let their children use phones to scroll or watch reels while commuting, just to keep them occupied, without knowing what they might see. Will the ban apply there too?”</p>.<p>Megan has performed with top Indian bands like Parikrama and artistes like Girish Pradhan. It was her viral cover of Alicia Keys’ ‘Fallin’’ during Covid-19 that brought her international exposure, even guitar companies sending products for her to test. Her parents run her social media account, which contributes about 20 per cent of her earnings while the rest comes from offline gigs. With this income, she has set up a dedicated home studio, and pays her school fees and vocal lessons. Rakesh, a musician himself, says social media offers valuable exposure, feedback, and networking, opportunities he never had growing up. He admits Megan has faced negativity, including racial slurs during livestream gigs, and that’s why he emphasises parental supervision.</p>.<p>Eight-year-old Ashmitha Srivatsav has 1.58 lakh followers on Instagram. Her posts revolve around daily life, hobbies and her pet. Her parents shoot the videos and upload them, often using her ideas for content. The account is not monetised, but her mother, actor Shweta, wonders whether accounts run entirely by parents would fall under the proposed ban.</p>.<p>Badriprasad Athreyas voices a similar concern. He insists on parental supervision as that has helped her navigate online negativity, including racial slurs during livestream gigs.</p>.<p>Some parents favour restrictions, not a sweeping ban. Manasi Holehonnur’s son, now 14, uses WhatsApp, Snapchat and Reddit with parental controls. “Social media helps him stay connected with his cousins abroad, learn skills like public speaking, and gather different perspectives on news. If it suddenly disappears, parents like us may struggle to manage how children use that extra time,” says the C V Raman Nagar resident.</p>.<p>Aruna Sujit initially installed parental controls on her teenage daughter’s phone, but later removed them when she felt she was using social media responsibly. But she recognises the potential dangers of the online world for children in their formative years. Aruna had encouraged her daughter to join Instagram to showcase her singing talent, but she rarely posted, fearing judgement. Instead, she spent most of her time chatting, including with strangers. “She later realised some of them were a bad influence after meeting them in person and cut them off,” says the Indiranagar resident. She points to every parent’s dilemma: “Children need to feel they are not being watched, yet at the same time, we have to keep an eye on them.”</p>.Ban or Bane: How does the social media ban in Karnataka affect children?.<p><strong>‘Will make youth angry’</strong></p>.<p>Young users themselves are divided. A 12-year-old from Jalahalli supports the ban, saying many of her classmates use social media irresponsibly while their parents remain unaware. “One girl in my class talks to random people and shares her photos. Her grades are also falling,” she says. She also recalls how a school “confessions” page once leaked private conversations. While she occasionally enjoys watching reels on her mother’s phone, she is not keen on joining in, saying she has better things to do. .</p>.<p>Thirteen-year-old Kavya Hari, who uses WhatsApp, feels a ban is unnecessary. “Bullying or anxiety doesn’t happen only because of social media. A lot of it begins offline,” she says.</p>.<p>For Sameehan Parag Desai, a 15-year-old who plays flute and makes electronic music, social media is a major creative resource. He says a blanket ban would do little more than “anger the youth”. Without it, he would struggle to discover new musicians, stay in touch with friends after school hours, keep up with information, and feel connected to the world. Instead, he suggests platforms introduce time limits or restrictions on short-video feeds. Sameehan uses Snapchat and WhatsApp.</p>.<p><strong>Where’s the evidence?</strong></p>.<p>The Karnataka government has not yet shared how it plans to implement the proposed ban. But Pranesh Prakash of Anekaanta, a technology policy consultancy, fears it would require extensive surveillance. “There is no way to enforce it without collecting massive amounts of personal data, which raises the risk of privacy breaches and data theft,” he says, noting that age verification largely relies on ID checks.</p>.<p>He argues that governments must first demand rigorous, region-specific evidence from companies on the potential harms and long-term consequences of social media use. In the absence of such evidence, he disagrees with the narrative that social media is entirely harmful. Just as schools can be places of bullying but also spaces where children learn to cope with it and develop life skills, he says social media can expose users to inappropriate content but also create positive loops of engagement. He worries that sweeping restrictions could become draconian without sufficient evidence. The quantity of harm ought to be proportionate with the regulation that’s being pushed down, he says. </p>.<p><strong>Media literacy</strong></p>.<p>Desai says the proposal leaves several questions unanswered. Is such regulation the Centre’s prerogative, or can states impose it? Can different states set different age cut-offs — Andhra Pradesh is considering a ban for kids under 13? Has there been public consultation? He argues that a ban could increase unregulated use of social media and shrink safe spaces where teenagers discuss their concerns. “Adolescence is when young people develop agency, critical thinking and judgement. Today those skills also need to evolve online. Some teenagers are telling their parents how to spot fake news or AI-generated content, and that awareness has coe from their own exposure," he says, adding that media literacy, not prohibition, is the real need.</p>.<p> Neha Poonacha, wellbeing counsellor at a Hennur school, believes media literacy along with self-regulation offer a practical middle path between achieving safety and freedom online. While her school discourages social media use among those under 16, it drives the point by creating awareness instead. Online safe practices is discussed on the first day of the academic year for Classes 6 to 12, and films such as The Social Dilemma, about the dangers of social networking, are screened. The school also conducts workshops for parents. “We explain that both parents and children must have a say in what a child wants to watch or consume online,” she says, estimating that at least 15 per cent of teens in the school have personal digital devices at home.</p>.<p><strong>Tips for better usage</strong></p>.<p>Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, coordinator of the Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) Clinic, says the pandemic unwittingly drove children towards digital devices and the fear of missing out (FOMO) accelerated the online adoption. He says the need of the hour is learning how to navigate social media safely and productively. He offers some tips: “Children must be taught whom they can talk to online and what information they should share. Social media use should not lead to isolation or disrupt their daily routines. They must also pursue offline interests and spend time with family. After 30-40 minutes of screen use, they should take a 5-10 minute break to prevent eye strain and musculoskeletal issues.”</p>