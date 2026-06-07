Karnataka govt decides to set up 'rowdy squads'

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>government has decided to constitute a dedicated "rowdy squad" in every Police circle and station limits aimed at further strengthening the efforts to curb rowdyism and to continuously monitor such elements.</p>.<p>The squad in every police circle will be under the supervision of the circle inspector; a separate station-level rowdy squad shall also be constituted in police stations, headed by an inspector.</p>.Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar announces new secretariats for people's grievances, NRIs.<p>Instructions to this effect have been issued by the Director and Inspector General of Police, Karnataka, M A Saleem, through a circular dated June 5.</p>.<p>The composition of the squad shall be decided by the concerned Sub-Divisional Police Officer/ACP, taking local requirements and crime conditions into consideration, the circular said.</p>.<p>During a meeting with top bureaucrats and police officials of the state, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on June 4 had instructed that every taluk should have a separate squad focused on monitoring rowdy elements.</p>.<p>Verification of criminal cases registered against individuals and initiating the opening of new rowdy sheets, wherever applicable, will be among the duties of the rowdy squads.</p>.<p>Lapses in performing this duty shall attract disciplinary action against the responsible officer, as per the circular.</p>.<p>The other functions include maintaining updated information regarding all rowdy sheeters and anti-social elements in the jurisdiction; conducting regular surveillance and verification of the activities, movements and associations of rowdy sheeters in accordance with the law; identifying emerging rowdy elements, gangs and criminal groups and collecting actionable intelligence; monitoring persons involved in repeated offences affecting public peace and tranquillity.</p>.<p>The squads will initiate preventive action like PAR (Preventive Action Report), the Goonda Act, implementing the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA), and externment procedures; and ensure effective execution of warrants, bonds and other lawful proceedings against rowdy elements, among other things.</p>.<p>The circular states that circle inspectors and station house officers shall personally review the Rowdy Squads' functioning every fortnight.</p>.<p>Sub-Divisional Police Officers/ACPs shall review the performance of rowdy squads during monthly crime meetings.</p>.<p>Unit heads shall ensure that all rowdy sheets are periodically reviewed and updated as per the Karnataka Police Manual and prevailing instructions, it said.</p>.<p>A separate register shall be maintained for recording the activities and achievements of the rowdy squad, it added.</p>.<p>The circular further asks all officers to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards rowdyism and anti-social activities.</p>.<p>Any instance of intimidation, extortion, forcible collection, public disorder, gang activity or other unlawful conduct by rowdy elements shall be dealt with promptly and firmly in accordance with the law, it added.</p>