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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt decides to set up 'rowdy squads'

The squad in every police circle will be under the supervision of the circle inspector; a separate station-level rowdy squad shall also be constituted in police stations, headed by an inspector.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 17:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka Police

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