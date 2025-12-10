Karnataka govt drops plan to purchase helicopter; DKS confirms

<p>Belagavi: The state government has shelved its plan to purchase or obtain an helicopter on lease, and instead decided to continue with the existing renting of chopper.</p>.<p>However, the renting will be done by floating tenders. The decision was arrived at a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on special flights and helicopters to VIPs and VVIPs during emergencies. The committee is chaired by Deputy Chief Minister <br>D K Shivakumar. </p>.<p>The government has decided to obtain the services of high‑quality helicopters and special aircraft on a rental basis for travel. Helicopters and special aircraft will not be purchased, he said.</p>.'Don't try to play with me': Mamata alleges political sabotage in helicopter ride cancellation.<p>“We had requested HAL to provide helicopter service. They said it would take time. Helicopters are being manufactured at HAL itself. The helicopter manufactured by HAL are of very good quality. Hence, we had requested their services. But as there will be delay in getting their services, HAL recommended a company,” he <br>informed.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said that the tenders have been invited for this <br>purpose.</p>.<p>“Next Monday or Tuesday we will hold another round of meeting. We will consider those who have provided good service to other governments. For us, both safety and government money are important,” Shivakumar said.</p>