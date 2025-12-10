Menu
Karnataka govt drops plan to purchase helicopter; DKS confirms

The government has decided to obtain the services of high‑quality helicopters and special aircraft on a rental basis for travel. Helicopters and special aircraft will not be purchased, he said.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 21:12 IST
Published 09 December 2025, 21:12 IST
