<p>Bengaluru: Ramanagara Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain joined the Opposition BJP in criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 2026-27 Budget, leaving the government embarrassed and leading to calls for his expulsion from the party. </p><p>Hussain is a supporter of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s chief ministerial ambition.</p><p>“I’m not happy with the Budget,” Hussain said. “I had sought many things for my constituency. I sought a special package. I had met the CM personally. But my requests weren’t heard,” he said. </p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces '11G model' for State development .<p>Hussain is particularly upset that the Budget had nothing on the Bakshikere lake. “When the lake breached because of an unscientific highway, many people were affected. Cattle died, children’s books, jewelry and documents got washed away. The entire Ramanagara drowned. I raised this 10 times. If I wasn't heard, should I call myself an MLA for all the votes people gave me?” he said. </p><p>The MLA said he had sought grants for drain development and a silk reelers park. “My constituency didn't get anything. That's why I'm unhappy,” he said. </p><p>Asked to react, Shivakumar pointed out that the Budget has announced a new Bengaluru South district court complex at Ramanagara. “Many other works have been provided, which will be announced,” he said. </p><p>To this, Hussain said that the court has been there a hundred years. “It's not new,” he said. </p><p>Asked if Ramanagara was overlooked because of his support for Shivakumar, Hussain said: “That’s a different issue. I'm only speaking about my constituents, my people.”</p><p>Meanwhile, Hussain’s stance was panned by his Congress colleagues. </p><p>Home Minister G Parameshwara hinted that Hussain’s statements may lead to the party denying him the ticket during the next election. “Our expressions must have limitations laid out by the party. Exceeding the limits will get noted. Perhaps, for the next election, the party will look at such statements while deciding on whether or not he should get the ticket,” he said.</p><p>Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said speaking out publicly would damage the party. “Whatever it is, whoever it is, things must be spoken inside four walls,” he said. </p><p>Sagar Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna said 99% of MLAs were alright with the Budget. “Such MLAs [Hussain] should be expelled,” he said. </p>