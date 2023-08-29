Karnataka govt establishing independent bodies to tackle fake news: I&B minister Priyank Kharge

The Karnataka government is establishing independent bodies to assist authorities in combating fake news and misinformation, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said Tuesday, allaying fears that the proposed fact-check unit would muzzle dissent.

Priyank was responding to concerns raised by the Editors Guild of India on the government’s fact-check unit to fight fake news.

On August 21, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave a go-ahead to set up a state-level fact-check unit that Priyank is putting together.

“Let it be clear that the establishment of this unit is in no way an attempt to impinge upon the freedom of the press,” Priyank clarified on X (formerly Twitter). “As acknowledged by the Editors Guild of India, the online realm faces a challenge of misinformation and fake news, necessitating the implementation of measures to address this issue,” he said.