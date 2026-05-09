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Karnataka govt finally appoints chairperson to Admissions Overseeing Committee

The term of the previous chairperson ended in October 2024, and grievances that the committee rightfully ought to have redressed have been lying ignored ever since.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 21:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaadmissions

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