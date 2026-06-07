Karnataka govt forms panel to review Rs 39,437-crore garbage contract

<p>Bengaluru: In a significant development in the controversial Rs 39,437-crore garbage contract, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>government has constituted a high-level committee to examine the tender terms after the Finance Department red-flagged various aspects of the tendering exercise. The decision also marks a change of mind by the government, days after the state cabinet approved the project.</p>.<p>On May 25, <em>DH</em> had reported that the cabinet had cleared the proposal despite stern warnings from its own Finance Department over inflated costs, steep annual escalations and a long-term lock-in period with a single concessionaire. The project pertains to the processing and disposal of the city’s 5,200 tonnes of waste for the next 30 years.</p>.<p>According to a government order issued on June 4, the committee has been tasked with scrutinising the procurement process, tender conditions and related procedures adopted for the mega project.</p>.Garbage contract: Risks without fallback.<p>The four-member committee includes Anjum Parvez, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment and Ecology; Dr P C Jaffer, Secretary, Finance Department; and a Chief Engineer of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the GBA, will be the member secretary.</p>.<p>The panel has been asked to examine in detail all the aspects red-flagged by the Finance Department and submit its report to the government within seven days.</p>.<p>In its note, the Finance Department had raised four strong objections to the proposal when the Urban Development Department (UDD) placed it before the state cabinet. These included the inflated cost of the contract. While the government had estimated the project cost at Rs 33,047 crore, the bidder had quoted Rs 39,437 crore, which is Rs 6,390 crore more than the government estimate.</p>.<p>Secondly, the Finance Department flagged the annual escalation clause of 5% built into the agreements for the next 30 years. “With 5% compounding, at the end of 30 years the base rate would have become almost four-and-a-half times greater than the present rate,” the department warned, effectively projecting a 430% increase in rates over the concession period.</p>.<p>The department had also cautioned that the contracts would create a “vendor lock-in” situation, especially because both packages had been awarded to the same concessionaire, giving one private player control over a major portion of Bengaluru’s waste management ecosystem for three decades.</p>.<p>The department also questioned the need for such a long concession period when the government itself was providing land for the facilities and the private investments involved were not exceptionally high. It recommended reducing the contract duration from 30 years to 10 years and limiting the annual escalation to 2.5%.</p>