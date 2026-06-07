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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt forms panel to review Rs 39,437-crore garbage contract

According to a government order issued on June 4, the committee has been tasked with scrutinising the procurement process, tender conditions and related procedures adopted for the mega project.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 21:25 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 21:25 IST
Karnatakawaste management

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