<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Karnataka State government is fulfilling all its promises and is striving to address the challenge of unemployment.</p><p>After launching the Mysuru division-level mega job mela, organised by the Department of Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (SDEL) in association with Mysuru district administration and Zilla Panchayat, on Maharaja's College Grounds, in Mysuru, on Friday, he said they are providing Yuvanidhi funds, training youth with employable skills and hosting job melas to get them jobs. </p><p>He said, "Unemployment is a big challenge. Minister for SDEL Sharanprakash R Patil and Karnataka State Skill Development Corporation Chairperson Shivakanthamma Naik have all concern and commitment to get training and jobs to youth. In order to tackle unemployment, we are preparing youths with skills required by industries, based on market demands in colleges and by government through SDEL. Mega job melas are being held in all revenue divisions, to provide employment to all the educated unemployed youth. The melas are providing a common platform for both employers and aspirants. We are putting all efforts to get jobs for all job aspirants". </p>.Job mela in Hassan: 682 candidates secure.<p>"There are only seven lakh government jobs. We have filled about 28,000 vacancies in the past two years and have given approval to fill another 35,000 vacancies. During the previous job melas, organised by SDEL, to get jobs in private industries, in the past two and half years, at the State level, 58,892 candidates participated, 11,507 received job offers, 22,869 were shortlisted. At the district level, 1,20,534 participated in job melas and 24,391 received offer letters, 48,232 were shortlisted. We are fulfilling all our promises," he said. </p><p>The CM added, "During the term of the previous government, for the entire five years, jobs were not given to any. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they will create two crore jobs per year. They should have created 20 crore jobs in the past 10 years. But they have not done it."</p><p>The CM added, "Opposition parties are misleading the people, by saying that the State government doesn't have money and we will stop the guarantee schemes. Th people should not believe it". </p><p>Minister for SDEL Sharanaprakash R Patil said that they are providing employable skills to shape the future of youth. We are providing job opportunities at both national and international levels, he said. </p><p>KSDC Chairperson Shivakanthamma Naik said that they are giving an opportunity to the students to choose and avail the skill of their choice, right from class 8 through 'Nanna Vrutthi Nanna Aayke' programme of the State government. </p>.Karnataka relaxes government job age limit by 3 years till 2027.<p>Mysuru district Minsiter H C Mahadevappa, K Venkatesh, MLAs Tanveer Sait, C Puttaranaga Shetty, D Ravishankar, MLCs Dr Thimmaiah, M Shivakumar, and Vice-President of Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Pushpa Amarnatath participated.</p><p>Secretary, Department of SDEL, Manoj Kumar Meena, Mysuru district in-charge Secretary S Selvakumar, KSDC MD N M Nagaraja, Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif, ZP CEO S Ukesh Kumar, and Mysuru district Skill Development Officer K Narayan Murthy were present. </p><p>CM Siddaramaiah said, "Many Yuvanidhi beneficiaries are not showing interest to avail skill development programmes given by the government, due to a misunderstanding or wrong information, that they will not get Yuvanidhi funds, if they avail training. We will not stop Yuvanidhi funds for two years, if they avail training, until they get jobs. Training is meant to get jobs, they should avail it" he said. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/youths-shun-yuvanidhi-skill-training-attending-no-hurdle-for-availing-benefits-minister-sharan-prakash-patil-3767050">DH had published an article </a>in this regard, on Friday. </p>