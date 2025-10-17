Menu
Karnataka govt fulfilling promises to get employment to youth, says CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru divisional level mega job mela held.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 17:23 IST
Published 17 October 2025, 17:23 IST
Karnataka News

