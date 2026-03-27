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Karnataka: Govt gyanaecs told to stay in assigned living centres

The department has ordered the doctors to stay in the assigned living centres, which are nearer to the hospitals, and they should not travel to far-off places.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 21:49 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 21:49 IST
Karnatakagynaecologist

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