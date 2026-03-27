<p>Bengaluru: The Health department, in its efforts to strengthen maternal and newborn health services, has prohibited assigning gynaecologists to the nearby tubectomy camps. Doctors in the particular hospitals must be trained to perform the procedures.</p>.<p>The department also has ordered the doctors to stay in the assigned living centres, which are nearer to the hospitals, and they should not travel to far-off places. To provide care for mothers and the newborn, it is compulsory for the doctors to stay in the assigned living centres, an order issued by the department states. </p>.<p>Doctors have to give their attendance through a video-based system, once in the morning and once <br>at 10 pm.</p>.<p>Doctors also must ensure uninterrupted supply of blood and other related fluids. If there is a shortage of blood, the doctors should have an MoU with a private blood bank or other government hospital for blood supply. The private blood banks to the government hospitals must provide 25% of the blood collected at the blood donation <br />camps.</p>.<p>The government has also made it compulsory for the government to use ARC Technique (Direct Augmented Reality Computed Tomographic Angiography). The ARC is a surgical technique used to project 3D-reconstructed images of blood vessels (from CT scans) directly onto a patient’s body in real-time.</p>