<p>Mysuru: Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, on Monday, criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government for its "habit of blaming the central government for every issue, rather than taking responsibility."</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru city, Yaduveer addressed concern regarding tobacco prices. He assured that the central government would resolve the price issues and noted that the state government need not do anything on the matter.</p><p><strong>KSIC land row</strong></p><p>The MP hit out at the state government's proposal to use Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) land for a sports stadium in T Narsipur town, terming the move a display of "double standards".</p><p>“When Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy planned to develop the HMT land, the state government opposed it, on the pretext that it is forest land. However, in the case of the KSIC land in T Narsipur, which also has a significant green cover, the government is conveniently ignoring the trees,” Yaduveer alleged.</p><p>He emphasised that the land in question should be utilised exclusively for the development and expansion of the KSIC. “Using this land for a stadium is unacceptable. We demand that it be used for KSIC’s growth, and we will launch a protest against the government's current plan,” he said.</p><p>It can be noted that the KSIC filature in T Narsipur was established in 1912 by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, and the over 500 trees act as a buffer between the filature and the outside world as the unit emits excess heat and also foul smell.</p>