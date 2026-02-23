Menu
Karnataka govt has a habit of blaming Centre: MP Yaduveer Wadiyar

The MP hit out at the state government's proposal to use Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) land for a sports stadium in T Narsipur town, terming the move a display of 'double standards'.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 11:06 IST
Comments
Published 23 February 2026, 11:06 IST
CongressKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

