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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt hikes minimum wages, Rs 23,300 must for unskilled work in Bengaluru

Labour Minister Santosh Lad said the government has hiked minimum wages by 60 per cent.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 14:41 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 14:41 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMinimum wagelabour

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