<p>Bengaluru: The Government of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> on Wednesday announced the installation of QpiAI Indus, a 25-qubit quantum computing system, at the Quantum Computing Centre of Excellence (QCCE) at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Dharwad and IIIT-Raichur. The installation will be QpiAI’s second deployment in Karnataka, strengthening the state’s growing quantum ecosystem and expanding access to quantum computing capabilities for academia and industry in India.</p>.<p>The initiative, under the Local Economy Acceleration Programme (LEAP), aligns with the State’s efforts to build next-generation technology infrastructure under the Karnataka Quantum Roadmap and further positions Karnataka as a leading hub for emerging technologies.</p>.Thirty four global scientists back Karnataka’s quantum material initiative.<p>The QpiAI Indus system will be leveraged for educational use, supporting curriculum development, hands-on student training, and faculty-led research as well as commercial workloads, enabling enterprises and innovators to experiment with and apply quantum computing to real-world problems.</p>.<p>QpiAI will also provide ongoing support to help IIIT-Dharwad users onboard, develop applications, and operationalise use cases across research and industry engagements, Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT/BT, Government of Karnataka said.</p>