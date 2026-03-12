Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt installs 25-qubit quantum computing system at IIIT-Dharwad, Raichur

The initiative aligns with the State’s efforts to build next-generation technology infrastructure under the Karnataka Quantum Roadmap.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 23:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 23:03 IST
Business NewsKarnataka NewsRaichurQuantum computersIIIT RaichurIIIT-Dharwad

Follow us on :

Follow Us