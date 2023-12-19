Karnataka govt issues Covid advisory to district hospitals to increase testing and stay vigilant

Genomic sequencing is mandatory for symptomatic patients with international travel history, patients who are hospitalised for long periods, Covid reinfection cases, and samples from areas with outbreaks or severe mortality.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the government also asked people to stay cautious and seek medical consultation if they have a cold, cough, or other Covid-like symptoms. While the government has not put in any restrictions on traveling, it has advised the citizens to stay vigilant while traveling and avoid crowded areas when possible.

While senior citizens have been asked to mask up, the same has been advised to pregnant women, lactating mothers, those with comorbidities, and Covid-like symptoms. The advisory has also urged people with cold and cough to minimise contact with others, especially the vulnerable group.