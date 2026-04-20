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Karnataka govt issues draft on alcohol-by-volume tax regime

If finalised, Karnataka will become the first state in India to adopt the Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) taxation model, a practice common in the West.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 22:59 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 22:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAlcoholTax

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