<p>Bengaluru: The School Education and Literacy Department has issued an order relaxing admission age for class 1 by 60 days for the academic year 2026-27.</p>.<p>As per the order, the children seeking admission for class 1 will get a relaxation up to 60 days from June 1. </p>.Explained | Why Karnataka’s Class 1 admission rules have triggered protests again.<p class="bodytext">With this, children whose birth dates fall within 60 days after June 1 (Until July 30) are now eligible for admission to class 1. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Considering the requests submitted by parents, the government has given this special opportunity under Section 20 of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983. Instructions have also been issued to make necessary changes in the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) software to implement this order.</p>