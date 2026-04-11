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Karnataka: Govt issues order on age relaxation for class 1

As per the order, the children seeking admission for class 1 will get a relaxation up to 60 days from June 1.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 21:53 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 21:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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