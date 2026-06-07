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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt issues order on OC relief for power connection

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had announced the decision to provide one-time relief to property owners who were struggling to get power connections.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 01:08 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 01:08 IST
Karnatakapower

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