Karnataka govt issues order on OC relief for power connection

<p>It’s official: power supply applications that were kept pending for houses without an Occupancy Certificate (OC) will now be processed and power supply will be provided.</p>.<p>In an order, the Urban Development Department (UDD) said all ground-plus-three-floor properties or stilt-parking-plus-four-floor properties constructed on plots of up to 2,400 sq ft, with deviations of up to 20%, will be provided power connections without the submission of an OC.</p>.<p>However, this is a one-time provision and will apply only to buildings that applied for a power connection before May 31, 2026.</p>.GBA to issue occupancy certificates for buildings with up to 15% deviation.<p>Escom officials have been asked to check whether the OC concession is applicable to the properties concerned and record photographs of the property after conducting a spot inspection before approving the application.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had announced the decision to provide one-time relief to property owners who were struggling to get power connections.</p>.<p>From April 2025, following a Supreme Court ruling, power supply companies had stopped approving power connections for houses without OCs. This had left many property owners in the lurch.</p>.<p>The decision to provide one-time relief is expected to help close to one lakh households in Bescom jurisdiction.</p>