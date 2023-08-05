Karnataka govt launches ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme; CM says BJP made country bankrupt

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that it is the country which has turned bankrupt under the Modi government and not the Karnataka government through implementation of guarantee schemes. Launching the Gruha Jyoti scheme here on Saturday, he claimed that his government is committed to implementing both guarantee schemes as well as development projects and there is no dearth of funds for this purpose. He was referring to the charges made by the BJP leaders including PM Modi that Karnataka will become bankrupt after launch of the schemes.