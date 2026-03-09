<p>Bengaluru: After months of extensive deliberations, the Karnataka government is likely to retain most of the Rohit Vemula Bill drafted by the Campaign for Rohith Act to prevent caste-based discrimination at institutes of higher education, including limiting the scope of the Act for SC and ST students.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Discrimination, Exclusion or Injustice) (Right to Education and Dignity) Bill, which was placed before the Cabinet on February 26 by the Social Welfare Department, has retained all major provisions of the Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion and Injustice in Higher Education Institutions) Bill. </p>.<p>The Bill is named after Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad, whose suicide in January 2016 triggered a nation-wide movement questioning caste-based discrimination at higher education institutions. </p>.Rohith Vemula Act to prevent caste-based discrimination in universities.<p>On February 18, <em>DH</em> listed the major provisions of the Bill drafted by the Campaign for Rohith Act, a collective of anti-caste lawyers, scholars and activists.</p>.<p>These include the formation of an equity committee by each Higher Education Institution (HEI) where at least 80 per cent of the members are from the SC/ST communities, the committee must submit its report to the HEI within 10 days of the inquiry and can impose a maximum fine of Rs 10 lakh on any HEI that violates the provisions of this Act.</p>.<p>Provisions such as denying re-employment/ contract renewal, demotion, suspension during inquiry and even dismissal of faculty violating the Act have also been retained.</p>.<p>After careful comparisons, the government decided to limit the provisions of the Bill to SC/STs, unlike the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulation 2026, which also includes OBCs. The UGC regulation has now been stayed by the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>The Cabinet has sent the Bill to the Home Department for its opinion. A government source explained that this was procedural, since all bills with penal provisions should be sent to the Home Department — the implementing agency — for suggestions.</p>.<p>With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing the implementation of the Rohith Bill in the Budget, it’s likely that the bill may be tabled during the ongoing Budget session of the Legislature.</p>.<p><strong>Background</strong></p>.<p>In its 2024 Lok Sabha poll election manifesto, the Congress promised to enact the Rohith Vemula Bill if voted to power. Later, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged Siddaramaiah to implement the Bill in Karnataka. </p>.<p>The Campaign for Rohith Act held deliberations on the proposed legislation with Law Minister H K Patil, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge during the Winter Session of the Legislature in Belagavi, and submitted the Bill. The Higher Education Department then forwarded it to the Social Welfare Department.</p>.<p>“The passage of the Rohith Act by the Karnataka government, along with the opening of student elections, heralds new democratic possibilities for the most marginalised sections of the student body. This law will promote <br />national integration by challenging the casteist status quo at higher education institutions,” said Ashna Singh, Assistant Professor at the National Law School and one of the members of the Campaign for Rohith Act.</p>