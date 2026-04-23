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Karnataka govt moves Supreme Court seeking ban on bike taxis

This move by the state government contrasts sharply with the position earlier outlined by CM Siddaramaiah in his letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 22:18 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 22:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSupreme Courtbike taxis

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